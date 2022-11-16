East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Trading Down 7.4%

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Rating) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 38,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

East Africa Metals Stock Down 7.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About East Africa Metals

(Get Rating)

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

See Also

