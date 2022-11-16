Edgecoin (EDGT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $206.81 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006040 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $206.81 million and approximately $28.12 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00572575 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,937.30 or 0.29824506 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

