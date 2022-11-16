Edward Meyercord Sells 4,200 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,186,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

EXTR traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. 1,296,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 2.08. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,796,000 after acquiring an additional 921,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after acquiring an additional 51,557 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

