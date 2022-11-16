Edward Meyercord Sells 4,200 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,186,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 27th, Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00.
Extreme Networks Stock Performance
EXTR traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. 1,296,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 2.08. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34.
Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EXTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
