Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after buying an additional 873,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after buying an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 197.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 244,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,508,000 after buying an additional 162,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.02. 43,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,698. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

