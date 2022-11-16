Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $300,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $842,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 679,556 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,939,209 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24.

