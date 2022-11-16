Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 122 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 214,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,604,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 287,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,293,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 44,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NEE traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.15. 126,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853,194. The company has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

