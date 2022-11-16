Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,749 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $117.15. 6,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,782. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.71. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.62 and a 1 year high of $167.91.

