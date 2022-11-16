Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 82,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,774. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.