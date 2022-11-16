Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Trading Down 8.3%

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Electronic Systems Technology Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

About Electronic Systems Technology

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

