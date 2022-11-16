Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in October

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELROF. Barclays downgraded Elior Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Elior Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.40) to €3.00 ($3.09) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.70) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.58) to €2.20 ($2.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Elior Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Featured Stories

