Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average of $84.01.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

