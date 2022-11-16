Empower Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $27.61 Million (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, Empower has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Empower token can now be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00015021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empower has a total market capitalization of $27.61 million and $70,016.28 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00570726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,922.10 or 0.29732646 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Empower Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,141,482 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. The official website for Empower is clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 2.68185837 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40,993.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars.

