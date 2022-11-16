Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,940 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge Profile

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.