Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $153.91

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.91 and last traded at $153.68, with a volume of 3836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.82.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Encore Wire Stock Up 1.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.53 and its 200-day moving average is $124.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.32.
Encore Wire Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.
Institutional Trading of Encore Wire
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
About Encore Wire
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
