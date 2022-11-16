Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $977.88 million-$988.32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Endava also updated its FY23 guidance to GBP2.37-2.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.89.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Stock Up 15.6 %

NYSE DAVA opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.21. Endava has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $170.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Endava by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Endava by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.