Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of low single digit decline, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion. Energizer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.30 EPS.

Energizer Trading Up 7.6 %

NYSE:ENR opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. Energizer has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.83.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Energizer by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Energizer by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

