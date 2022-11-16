Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading Down 7.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Energy Vault traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 8,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 785,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

NRGV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Insider Transactions at Energy Vault

In other Energy Vault news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 18,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,698.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,318,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,478.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 18,954 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,698.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,318,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $88,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,953,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,750 shares of company stock valued at $563,475. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Energy Vault Stock Down 5.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

