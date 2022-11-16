Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

ENFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion Price Performance

Shares of ENFN stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -5.65. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70.

Insider Activity at Enfusion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Enfusion during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the first quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enfusion

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.