Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENSC traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. 703,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,543. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Institutional Trading of Ensysce Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ensysce Biosciences by 41,654.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 233,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ensysce Biosciences by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 193,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ensysce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

