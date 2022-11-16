Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 101.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

CVE EGLX traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.99. 145,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,926. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$2.85.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

