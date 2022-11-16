EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $216,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $262,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE:EOG traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.07. The stock had a trading volume of 37,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.33. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.