EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $221.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,905. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.12.

Insider Activity

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

