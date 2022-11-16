EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 77,179 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,453,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 7.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $323,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.20. 108,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,111. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average is $135.64.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

