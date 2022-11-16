EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,232 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.39. 103,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,003. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.54.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

