EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $38.84 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Keysight Technologies worth $38,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.26. 28,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,248. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.85. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.