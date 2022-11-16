EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $49.92 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $49,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.47.

American Tower Stock Down 0.3 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.83. 53,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,080. The company has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

