EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.97. 78,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,321. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

