EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,849 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,420,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $81.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

