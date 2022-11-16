Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 79,807 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.98.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPHY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 351.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

