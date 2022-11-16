EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

