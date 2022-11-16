Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Trimmed by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for 2.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 526.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equifax Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

Shares of EFX traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.97. 21,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,188. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. Equifax’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

