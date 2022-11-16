Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,968 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.23% of Equinix worth $142,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Equinix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.53.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $654.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,804. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $583.45 and its 200-day moving average is $637.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.