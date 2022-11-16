Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $748.53.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinix Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX opened at $657.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $583.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 85.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

