Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

EQIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.53.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $21.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $657.23. The stock had a trading volume of 474,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 85.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $583.45 and its 200-day moving average is $637.37.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Institutional Trading of Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,420,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Equinix by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.