Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells $905,700.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,691. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

