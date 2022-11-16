Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Montrose Environmental Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MEG. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 4.6 %

Institutional Trading of Montrose Environmental Group

NYSE MEG opened at $49.68 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463 shares during the last quarter.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.