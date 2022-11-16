Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bsr Reit in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

