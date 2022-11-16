Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.UGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GRP.U opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

