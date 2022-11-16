Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 0.4 %

EQC stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth approximately $928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1,288.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 572,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,763,000 after buying an additional 531,351 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 56,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

