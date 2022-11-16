Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 12.9% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00009100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $93.71 million and approximately $693,613.21 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,525.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00349634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00120846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00784317 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.00639140 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00232573 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,317,617 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

