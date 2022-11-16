ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 25,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 294,399 shares.The stock last traded at $43.87 and had previously closed at $41.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $3,312,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $938,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $24,809,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

