ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Trading Down 5.9%

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.86 and last traded at $40.66. 5,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 414,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESAB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ESAB by 101.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ESAB by 30.3% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ESAB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in ESAB by 64.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

