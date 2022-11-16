Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Bank of America lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.11.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $210.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.04. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $205.83 and a twelve month high of $363.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

