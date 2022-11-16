Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $123.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,405.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,527,994. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Etsy Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.64. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.71.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.