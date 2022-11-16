Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 163.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after buying an additional 1,002,642 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Etsy by 297.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,796,000 after buying an additional 613,122 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 101.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 606,822 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,527,994 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Etsy stock opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

