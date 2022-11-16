Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $125.31, but opened at $120.36. Etsy shares last traded at $120.81, with a volume of 34,132 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,527,994 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.61.

Etsy Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Etsy by 22.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Etsy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

