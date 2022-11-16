Euler (EUL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $947,636.89

Euler (EUL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Euler has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Euler has a market capitalization of $50.52 million and $947,636.89 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can now be bought for $5.09 or 0.00030795 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00575884 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,943.07 or 0.29996878 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Euler

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

