Euro Coin Achieves Market Cap of $52.08 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $52.08 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00006288 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00575884 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,943.07 or 0.29996878 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 50,142,940 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.