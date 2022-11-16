Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives $9.95 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.73) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.03) to €9.70 ($10.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

Eutelsat Communications Cuts Dividend

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1726 per share. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.