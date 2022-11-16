Evan/ Fa Jones Sells 6,000 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Veracyte Stock Up 0.6 %

VCYT stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.28. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Veracyte by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 42.9% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 48.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 78.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 23.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Veracyte

VCYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

